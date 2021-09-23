New Delhi: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Sherfane Rutherford will leave the Indian Premier League (IPL) bio-bubble and return home as his father passed away.Also Read - LIVE MI vs KKR IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Today Match 34 Latest Updates: Spinners, Krishna Shine as Kolkata Restrict Mumbai to 155/6
"The #SRH family conveys its heartfelt condolences to Sherfane Rutherford and his family on the passing away of his father. Sherfane will be leaving the IPL bio-bubble to be with his family in this difficult hour," SRH wrote on Twitter.
Rutherford, who initially went unsold in the auction, was roped in by Hyderabad as a replacement for Jonny Bairstow after the Englishman pulled out from the remainder of the tournament.
The 23-year-old left-handed batter, who has previously been part of Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in the IPL, displayed good form in the recently-concluded Caribbean Premier League.
“In life death is always the hardest thing and sometimes I ask why it happens but only god knows why but my dad has now leave me for a lifetime, my heart is broken am definitely not the same anymore we had so much plans I even send home my winning cpl top for you to wear and enjoy my success but it didn’t happen. god I Pray that u take me through this I just can’t take it, it’s too hard like how can he leave without saying anything why why why,” Rutherford wrote on Instagram.