New Delhi: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Sherfane Rutherford will leave the Indian Premier League (IPL) bio-bubble and return home as his father passed away.

"The #SRH family conveys its heartfelt condolences to Sherfane Rutherford and his family on the passing away of his father. Sherfane will be leaving the IPL bio-bubble to be with his family in this difficult hour," SRH wrote on Twitter.

Rutherford, who initially went unsold in the auction, was roped in by Hyderabad as a replacement for Jonny Bairstow after the Englishman pulled out from the remainder of the tournament. Also Read - IPL 2021 MI vs KKR: Rohit Sharma Creates Another Record, Becomes First Player to Score 1000 Runs Against a Team

The 23-year-old left-handed batter, who has previously been part of Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in the IPL, displayed good form in the recently-concluded Caribbean Premier League.

“In life death is always the hardest thing and sometimes I ask why it happens but only god knows why but my dad has now leave me for a lifetime, my heart is broken am definitely not the same anymore we had so much plans I even send home my winning cpl top for you to wear and enjoy my success but it didn’t happen. god I Pray that u take me through this I just can’t take it, it’s too hard like how can he leave without saying anything why why why,” Rutherford wrote on Instagram.