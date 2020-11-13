After a dismal show in 2020, Chennai Super Kings – who became the first franchise to be out of the Playoffs race – may make a few big changes ahead of the IPL mega-auctions. The mega-auctions were scheduled to be held in December this year, but due to the pandemic that has thrown off all schedules – the auction will in all likelihood be held next year. Also Read - BCCI to Bring Out Tender For New IPL Franchise After Diwali Week: Report

Who are the players CSK may release?

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan and skipper MS Dhoni have made it clear that he will continue to lead the franchise. With that question answered, who could be asked to leave the team. CSK would ideally want a young group that would yield the results for at least the next three years. Here is the list of players CSK could off-load ahead of the 14th season of the cash-rich Indian Premier League.

Dwayne Bravo: One of the most loyal servants of the side for years, he has been a part of the franchise since 2011 and been the architect of memorable CSK wins in the past. In 2018, CSK used its RTM card to get Bravo for 6.5 crores. In the last two seasons, Bravo has been expensive conceding over 10 runs an over. He has also not been a regular in the side and could very well be released considering he is ageing and past his prime.

Suresh Raina: This would be the toughest call for the franchise. Raina has been a part of the franchise since its inception and has been one of the most consistent and reliable players in the history of the league. He was not part of the CSK franchise due to ‘personal reasons’. Raina has also retired from international cricket and considering that CSK is looking to build a team for the future, they may release Raina.

Harbhajan Singh: Another veteran and a successful bowler in the history of the league. He too missed the 13th season of the IPL due to personal reasons. With MS Dhoni making it clear that he is building a team for the future, Harbhajan may not find himself in the scheme of things.

Shane Watson: After the last game of CSK, Watson announced his retirement from all forms of the game. This also means he gets automatically released ahead of the mega-auctions. The opener has been a part and architect of many memorable CSK wins.

Imran Tahir: Unlike other seasons, Imran Tahir did not get to feature in the CSK XI in most games and that may be because the franchise has an Indian leg-spinner in Piyush Chawla. Also with Tahir not getting any younger, he could be released ahead of the mega auctions next year as CSK is looking to build a young team that would help them win in the next two to three seasons.