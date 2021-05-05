10 minutes is all it took to seal the fate of the cash-rich Indian Premier League on Tuesday. Keeping things short and simple, BCCI secretary Jay Shah informed the IPL general Council that it would be unable to carry on with the tournament after the bio-bubble breach. Shah also told the GC members that the safety of the players is the top priority of the board and once cannot compromise on that. Also Read - Suresh Raina's Message on Covid-19 Goes Viral After BCCI Suspend IPL 2021 | POST

As per a report in The Indian Express, one member actually wanted the lucrative T20 league to continue, but others disagreed and that sealed the fate. Things started going from bad to worse once SRH star Wriddhiman Saha tested positive ahead of the game with Mumbai Indians. Once that happened, Shah spoke to the officials and the next move was clear.

BCCI realised that it was next to impossible to set up a new bubble in a single city to reduce travel and hence the writing was on the wall.

“Frankly, things started unravelling once the positive cases emerged within the bio-bubble. We don’t know how many players, coaches and support staff will test positive in the next few days. The secure bio-bubble no longer existed and everyone was worried. There was no other option. We could not continue with the tournament,” a top BCCI official, who was part of the meeting, told The Indian Express.

BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla also admitted that there was no other option left with the board.

“We have no other choice other than postponing the tournament as more cases were detected in the past few days. We had kept all precautions and protocols in place but the virus still sneaked in. We had a discussion and we all felt that it’s the right time to postpone the tournament,” informed BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla.

Reports suggest that BCCI is planning to stage the remaining matches in UAE. There is nothing official about it as of now. Everything hinges on the Covid-19 situation.