Dubai: MS Dhoni once again gave fans a testament to why he is easily the most loved cricketer in the world. After hitting the winning runs against Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Sunday in a close finish, Dhoni gifted a signed match ball to a fan who was in tears after CSK made the final. The fan actually became famous as her reactions were captured on cameras and soon surfaced online.

Dhoni’s gift to his littles big hearted Fans pic.twitter.com/zbxcPvb9aW — Ashok Rana (@AshokRa72671545) October 10, 2021

He said, “(It was) nothing special, just watch the ball and hit the ball. I haven’t done a lot in the tournament. So, you have to get that part of your system saying if you are batting well in the nets just look for the ball. What are the variations, what the bowlers will look to bowl.”

“Other than that there was nothing much in my mind because if there are too many things floating around it becomes difficult to watch the ball,” added Dhoni.