Rajasthan Royals newly appointed captain Sanju Samson thought it was over when his team was reeling at 42-5 while chasing 148 against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Thursday. However, with David Miller at the crease and a dangerous Chris Morris to follow, there was light at the end of the tunnel for Rajasthan Royals.

David Miller, who has been in good form in the recent past, got his opportunity in the final XI as Ben Stokes was ruled out with a finger injury. The left-hander from South Africa grabbed his chance with both hands as he scored a fine knock of 63 runs from only 43 balls to keep his team in the hunt. Miller scored seven fours and two sixes and scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 144.19 when his team was under the cosh.

But Miller couldn't finish the game as he dismissed while trying to hit the third six of the over against Avesh Khan. Subsequently, Chris Morris took over and smashed a fine cameo of 18-ball 36 to take his team to a thrilling win. Morris scored 15 runs in the penultimate over, which was bowled by Delhi Capitals best bowler, Kagiso Rabada. Thus, 12 were needed off the final over and Morris was able to score 14 to finish the game on a high.

Samson was delighted with the performance of his team and heaped praise on his players for keeping their nerves in a tight contest.

Samson said in the post-match presentation, “Had some hopes with Miller and Morris to come but to be really honest I thought that it was tough from there (42/5) and I think the boys did really well to get over the line”.

Meanwhile, RR had played with left-arm seamers in Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman and Jaydev Unadkat. Unadkat was at his best as scalped 3-15 in his quota of four overs.

Samson added, Hard lengths and mixing up with the variations was the key. That’s also our strength – three left-armers. They are slightly different from the others so we can use it in a different way. We had a chat with him, he was very confident and very clear (Sakariya)”.

On the other hand, Samson was questioned for refusing the single to Chris Morris in the previous match against Punjab Kings. Samson added that he won’t have taken the single even if plays the same match 100 times.

Samson concluded, “Always sit back and review my game. If I play that match again 100 times I would not take the single”.

Rajasthan Royals will next face Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on 19th April.