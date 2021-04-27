New Zealand pacer Scott Kuggeleijn – who was part of the Mumbai Indians reserves – has become the first player to be transferred in the IPL 2021 mid-season transfer window. As per media reports, Kuggeleijn would be replacing Australia’s Kane Richardson – who opted out of the tournament due to the surge in Covid-19 cases in India. Adam Zampa was the other RCB player who left India for the same reason, but there has been no replacement announced for the spinner as yet. Also Read - IPL 2021: Amit Mishra Gets a Warning For Applying Saliva on The Ball, Twitter Reacts

“Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson are in Mumbai. They will be leaving for Australia via Doha after midnight on April 28 (Wednesday),” confirmed an official to IANS. Also Read - LIVE DC vs RCB IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Today Match Scorecard: De Villiers-Patidar Lead Bangalore's Fightback vs Delhi

