In a message to Mumbai Indians’ misfiring middle-order, pacer Trent Boult on Thursday said the bowlers would like to have more runs on the board in their upcoming IPL matches. Defending champions MI’s middle-order hasn’t fired yet and Boult said the batsmen wouldn’t be too pleased about it. Also Read - IPL 2021, RCB vs RR Match 16 at Wankhede Stadium: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Predicted Playing XIs, Head to Head, Toss Time For Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals

“I am sure the middle-order is probably not too pleased with how things are going so far but I know the guys are hungry and desperate to put in the performance in our last game here in Chennai tomorrow,” Boult said ahead of the team’s game against Punjab Kings. Also Read - Faf Du Plessis Makes my Job Easier, Says CSK Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad

“We have not had an ideal start, obviously like to have a few more runs on the board. But one of the strengths of this side is fighting till the end and the bowlers have managed to do that. Hopefully, we put runs on the board,” added the New Zealand pace ace. Also Read - MS Dhoni's Parents Health Update: COVID-19 Situation at CSK Captain's Family is Under Control, Reveals Coach Stephen Fleming

MI have has so far played four matches, winning two and losing two. The side’s middle-order has struggled in all four matches and failed to post a total in the range of 170-180 even once. The MI middle-order comprises the likes of Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya and his brother Krunal along with swashbuckling West Indian all-rounder Kieron Pollard.

“I think it is very hard for me to talk from a batting point of view. They (Hardik and Pollard) are key ingredients to our team, things have not gone to plan as yet. Wickets are hard here. “They must be thinking about giving themselves some extra balls. Yeah, hopefully, we can take advantage of the good starts we are getting in the power play,” he said.

According to the 31-year-old Boult, who has played 71 Tests and 93 ODIs, it gets tricky to bowl when the ball gets wet. “I think it definitely gets tricky when the ball gets wet. We have the experience of playing in Chennai and the other night (against Delhi Capitals) was probably the worse it has been.

“For a foreign player coming to this country, it is something definitely different to what we used to (have) back in New Zealand and it (dew) is part and parcel of the game here and as a bowler, you simply have to find a way to able to execute some sort of deliveries. “But ideally you want to see an even contest between bat and ball,” the left-arm pacer added.

He also said that it will be a challenge to bowl to the Punjab Kings batsmen, whom he rated as dangerous. “They (Punjab Kings batsmen) are incredibly dangerous. I have bowled to KL Rahul a few times and I think he is one of the classiest batsmen in the world when he gets going. So, 100 per cent we need to be on our game as a bowling unit.

“Chris Gayle, the Universe Boss, is a very experienced player, it is going to be a great challenge, we are coming off a defeat and we would be firing,” he said in reply to a query by PTI. The speedster also rated England’s top-order batsman Dawid Malan, who is with the Punjab Kings, as a “dangerous player”.

“I have barely played (against) him a couple of times, the last time I played, he got a hundred, obviously a very dangerous player. “Hard to tell the make up of the Kings’ side but one thing we have in our favour is the experience of playing four games on this surface already and understanding that it is a tricky surface,” Boult signed off.