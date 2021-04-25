From creative celebrations to catch instant attention to heartwarming moments – year after year – the Indian Premier League has provided all that and more and that has led to the cash-rich T20 tournament becoming the best in the world. This year, despite the tournament being just 20-matches old, it has provided ample moments which can be treasured. These are the moments that will go down in the golden archives of IPL and make it richer. Also Read - IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals MOCK Kolkata Knight Riders With Iconic Shah Rukh Khan Pose After Win

Despite the high-octane and intensely competitive matches, players have found time to express themselves or make it a special moment for someone else. Also Read - Virender Sehwag Explains Why KKR Star Shubman Gill Has Failed in IPL 2021

Here are the five moments we bet have stuck with you and will be treasured for a long time… Also Read - Virat Kohli-Led Royal Challengers Bangalore Photographer Has Got a Raise Ahead of CSK Clash in IPL 2021, Here's Why

Kohli’s Cradle Celebration: While some call it the ‘baby celebration, Kohli gave fans a moment to remember when he blew a kiss for wife Anushka Sharma and then did the ‘rocking the cradle’ gesture for daughter Vamika. He did it after he got to his 40th IPL fifty and helped his side win the match.

Riyan Parag’s MOCK Selfie: This again captivated minds as he took the catch with signature nonchalance and then Rahul Tripathi joined in for a selfie. This happened during the game against Kolkata Knight Riders. Parag instantly became a hit on social sphere following this move.

Rohit Signs Avesh Khan’s Jersey: IPL is a platform that gives domestic talent a chance to brush shoulders with their idols who are the best in the business. After a game between Delhi Capitals and defending champions Mumbai Indians, DC pacer Avesh Khan requested MI skipper Rohit Sharma for an autograph on his jersey. Without any hesitation and with a glowing smile, Rohit obliged.

Ravindra Jadeja’s ‘Call me Baby’ Celebration: In that game, the CSK superstar had taken four catches and was sensational in the field. After taking his fourth catch of the match, Jadeja showed ‘four’ with his fingers and then gestured as if he was asking someone to call. It was unique and was loved by fans.

MS Tutorials: MS Dhoni is arguably the biggest superstar of Indian cricket. It is not unfamiliar to see Dhoni passing tips to promising cricketers who consider him to be their idol. Dhoni obliged when KKR’s Sheldon Jackson and PBKS’s Shah Rukh Khan asked him to sign their bat.

Many more moments are expected as the tournament is still young.