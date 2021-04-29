Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg – who follows the IPL closely – explained why Sunrisers Hyderabad lost by seven wickets against Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Hogg felt SRH did not use ace spinner Rashid Khan well and that is what cost them the match. He also felt David Warner could have been a little more aggressive with the fielding placements knowing that they need to win to get off the bottom of the table. Also Read - IPL 2021, DC vs KKR Prediction, Head to Head, Weather Forecast, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Probable Playing XIs, Toss, Squads For Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Hogg tweeted: "Use of Rashid probably cost the @SunRisers last night, could of been a little more aggressive with field placements in his first over, especially when they needed the win to get off the bottom of the ladder."

However, Rashid Khan picked up all the three wickets that CSK lost in the 172-run chase conceding 36 runs in his four overs.

CSK won the game with nine balls to spare to go top of the points table again. They have won five out of six games they have played this season and look good to make the playoffs.