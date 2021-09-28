Dubai: From new stars making a mark to some nail-biters, the first week of the second phase of the Indian Premier League in UAE has seen it all – and there is more to come. The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings have continued their good work from the first phase, so has Delhi Capitals.Also Read - Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal to Shardul Thakur; Players Who Can Still Make Virat Kohli-Led India's T20 WC Squad

Here is the best playing 11 after the first week in UAE. KKR's newest star Venkatesh Iyer has taken the cricketing world by storm. His breathtaking knocks have helped KKR get a new lease of life in the tournament. Ruturaj Gaikwad stamped his authority and showed his class in the opening week as well. KKR's Rahul Tripathi has been another player who has shown that he has a lot of ability to play at this stage.

Returning from an injury, Shreyas Iyer showed form and that has bolstered Delhi Capitals. The DC captain Rishabh Pant has shown maturity as a leader and he too makes it to the best playing 11 from week 1. He would lead the side and keep wickets. Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine are the three all-rounders who came good in the opening week and hence find themselves on the coveted list.

Mohammed Shami, Anrich Nortje would be the fast bowlers. The two pacers did a good job for their respective franchises in week one in UAE. Varun Chakravarthy, thanks to his good show for KKR, makes it to the best 11 as the sole specialist spinner.

Best Playing 11 From Week 1: Venkatesh Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Anrich Nortje