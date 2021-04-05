With days to go for the Indian Premier League, the Cricket Association of Pondicherry (CAP) has offered Pondicherry as an IPL venue on Monday as an alternative to COVID-19-hit Mumbai. P. Damodaran, a former secretary of CAP, who also takes most of the calls has written to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah and made the proposal. Also Read - Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega Actor Kanika Mann Tests Positive For COVID-19, Says 'Will Be Back To Work Soon'

Damodaran's letter read: "Please consider Pondicherry also as one the alternative venues for the IPL in case of an emergency. We have great facilities and the wickets are ready too. We have nice hotels and a good airport. "

"If the IPL teams stay in the Mahabalipuram Beach Resorts, it would be a one-hour distance each between that place and the Chepauk in Chennai, CAP Stadium in Pondicherry," Damodaran told TOI.

In the wake of the surge in COVID cases in Maharashtra, Hyderabad Cricket Association president Mohammed Azharuddin also offered the BCCI the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium as an alternate for Mumbai.

Meanwhile, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that IPL matches would be held in Mumbai as per schedule.