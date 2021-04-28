After a one-run win over Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli lavished praise on AB de Villiers. Calling him an ‘asset’, Kohli admitted that despite de Villiers not playing international cricket, it does not seem that way. Also Read - IPL 2021 Points Table Today Latest After DC vs RCB, Match 22: Royal Challengers Bangalore Claim No.1 Position After Beating Delhi Capitals; Harshal Patel Strengthens Grip on Purple Cap List

“He hasn’t played competitive cricket for 5 months, but if you look at him bat it doesn’t feel like he doesn’t play international cricket anymore. Hats off to him, keeps doing it again and again for us. Such an asset for us. I’ll say this again (smiles). He hasn’t played for five months, just watch that innings,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation. Also Read - IPL 2021 Match Report, DC vs RCB Scorecard: Rishabh Pant-Shimron Heymyer Fifties Go in Vain; AB De Villiers Delivers as Royal Challengers Bangalore Beat Delhi Capitals by One Run

The South African legend smashed a breathtaking 75* off 42 balls. During his knock, he hit five sixes and three fours to help RCB post a challenging 171 for five which proved to be just enough. During his memorable 42-ball stay, he also breached the 5000-run mark in IPL. Also Read - MATCH HIGHLIGHTS DC vs RCB IPL 2021, Today Match Updates: Pant, Hetmyer Fifties Went in Vain; Bangalore Beat Delhi by 1 Run

Man of the match de Villiers also revealed how he keeps mentally and physically upbeat during the pandemic.

“It’s important to be fresh for every game. I worked out at home and during the quarantine in the hotel room, and now it’s just about managing ourselves throughout the tournament and being fresh when we go out there to play,” he said.

With the win, RCB once again goes top of the points table as Harshal Patel continues his good run with the ball. Harshal managed to hold on to the prestigious Purple cap. Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer took the game deep but could not take DC over the line. RCB would be upbeat with the win as they take a step closer to playoffs with it.