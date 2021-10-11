Dubai: MS Dhoni turned back the clock to take Chennai Super Kings through to the final with a win over Delhi Capitals on Sunday. A six-ball 18 cameo was ensured CSK went over the line in a tight game. RCB captain Virat Kohli, who has played a lot under Dhoni’s leadership, hailed the CSK skipper as the ‘greatest finisher’.Also Read - IPL 2021: CSK Fan in Tears After MS Dhoni Hits Winning Run vs DC in Qualifier 1, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Kohli took to Twitter to praise Dhoni. His post read: "Anddddd the king is back the greatest finisher ever in the game. Made me jump Outta my seat once again tonight."

