Abu Dhabi: Following the loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli gave credit where it is due on Wednesday as he went on to hail the young pacer from Jammu and Kashmir, Umran Malik. With a delivery of 153 kph, Malik bowled the fastest delivery of the IPL season.

It was also the fastest ball by an Indian in IPL history. At the post-match presentation, Kohli hailed the young pacer and reckoned the path from here will be difficult. The RCB captain also reckoned such talent has to be optimised.

"This tournament throws up talent every year, good to see a guy bowling at 150 clicks [on Umran Malik]. It is important to understand the progress of individuals from hereon. The pool of fast bowlers being strong is always a good sign for Indian cricket and whenever you see talent like this, you are going to have your eyes on them and make sure you maximise their potential which is already being seen at the IPL level," Kohli said.

Kane Williamson also lavished praise on the pacer. He said: “He certainly is special (on Umran Malik). We saw him in the nets in the last couple of seasons and he is a real competitor and is proving to be effective even on slower surfaces. He’s got a lot of mates in the team as well and that helps in sharing the knowledge. It’s a great opportunity for the younger guys to get involved and hopefully we will keep learning and we go again on Friday.”

SRH, who are already out of the playoff race, won the match by four runs.