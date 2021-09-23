Abu Dhabi: Under-fire RCB captain Virat Kohli had an extended net session on Wednesday ahead of the big match against in-form Chennai Super Kings. Coach Mike Hesson, who watched him in the nets from close quarters, claimed that he has got his rhythm back and is desperate to score runs.Also Read - IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: Probable Playing 11s, Pitch Conditions, Abu Dhabi Weather, Live Match Streaming

Bold Diaries: No substitute to hard work Virat Kohli’s extended net session, tough fielding drills, proper cricket conversations and more from RCB’s practice session, only on @myntra presents Bold Diaries.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/AdabsYbQSR — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 23, 2021

RCB would look to bounce back to winning ways after the humiliating loss against Kolkata Knight Riders. Kohli, who is a key member of the batting unit, would be expected to get among the runs after failing on the UAE opener.

After the loss against KKR, Kohli gave a motivational talk to the RCB players in the dressing-room where he asked them to accept the defeat and move on. “We are better off accepting it immediately and being at peace with it. Not meaning that we don’t look forward to the next one, but it should give us more hunger to get on to the field again and play the cricket that we have played already in this tournament”, said the RCB skipper.

Earlier, Kohli made the shock announcement that he would step down as RCB skipper after the completion of the IPL 2021.