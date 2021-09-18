Royal Challengers Bangalore in a webinar with Virat Kohli unveiled their blue jersey to show tribute to thousands of frontline COVID workers who are working day in and out for our safety during this time of distress. After the green jersey which we have seen over the years as part of the green movement, RCB win hearts once again by the unveiling of the blue jersey.Also Read - IPL 2021: Virender Sehwag Picks Four Players he Will be Intently Watching in UAE

The Blue jersey will be auctioned after the match on 20th against KKR and all the revenue generated will be used for vaccination drives throughout India. Also Read - IPL 2021 Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Match Preview Video: Probable Playing 11s, Dubai Weather, Pitch Report

“This a different kind of a blue colour I’ll be sporting. It gives a message and it will be a milestone for RCB. It will be auctioned after the match for vacciantion drives in India”, Virat said. Also Read - Faf du Plessis Injury Update: Will CSK Opener Play IPL 2021 Match vs Mumbai Indians? CEO Answers

On asked about the new inclusions in the squad, Kohli heaped praise for Sri Lankans Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera who performed really well in the T20 Series against India.

“They know the conditions and understands the pitches and their skillsets will be very helpful and they fit into the setup really well.”

Kohli’s RCB has a solid chance of making the playoffs with a couple of wins. With five wins, they already have 10 points from seven games and occupy the third spot in the points table. RCB would know that they cannot afford to be complacent as the tournament enters the backend. They would certainly like to get off to a winning start against KKR.