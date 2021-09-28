Dubai: Virat Kohli, given his records and stature, is a living legend of the game and an inspiration for millions. In recent times, Kohli has faced criticism and that has led to him deciding to step down as India and RCB’s captain. But that has not meant Kohli, the workhorse, has stopped putting in the hard yards. Referring to Kohli as a machine, KS Bharat heaped praise on the RCB captain.Also Read - IPL 2021: Venkatetesh Iyer Features in Best Playing 11 From First Week of Second Phase in UAE

In an interaction on RCB’s social media handles, Bharat said: “Virat Kohli is a machine, he works for everything, I have learned a lot from him, he doesn’t sit and wishes things to happen, he works so hard and it was a special moment for me getting the debut cap of RCB from Kohli”. Also Read - Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal to Shardul Thakur; Players Who Can Still Make Virat Kohli-Led India's T20 WC Squad

Bold Diaries: @KonaBharat Interview RCB’s wicket keeper batsman Kona Srikar Bharat talks about his love for cricket, where he draws his inspiration from & how it felt to receive his RCB debut cap from Virat Kohli.https://t.co/N7hYpmYYNR#PlayBold #IPL2021 #WeAreChallengers — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 28, 2021

Bharat, who comes in at No 3, could be a key player going ahead in the season. The Vizag-born cricketer would like to get runs of some significance and cement his place in the side. Under the guidance of Kohli, Bharat would look to prosper.

Kohli, with the bat, has been in good form. He has already hit two fifties in three matches.

Meanwhile, RCB – who lost two back-to-back matches in the UAE leg – finally bounced back to winning ways when they got the better of the defending champions.