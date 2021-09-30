Dubai, Sep 30: RCB Captain Virat Kohli was in all praise for his bowlers after their win against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday which took them four points clear of 4th placed Kolkata Knight Riders. Chasing a moderate target of 150, Glenn Maxwell and KS Bharat led the team to a comfortable win with 17 balls to spare. Bangalore have now strengthened their chances of making it to the playoffsAlso Read - CSK Predicted Playing 11 vs SRH, IPL 2021 Match 44: Will MS Dhoni Bring Back Dwayne Bravo in Place of Sam Curran at Sharjah?

But things would have looked difficult for RCB if their bowlers had not managed to stop the Rajasthan Royals batters.

Medium-pacer Harshal Patel was the star performer taking three wickets for 34 runs but it was the performance by spinners that would have pleased Kohli more. Yuzvendra Chahal took 2/18 while left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed claimed 2/10 off two overs.

In their previous match, RCB had restricted Mumbai Indians from 56/0 in the Powerplay to 111 all out in 18.1 overs.

“We have come back strongly in two games back-to-back with the ball. Which is a great sign. We know if you can hold your nerve with the ball you’re going in the right direction. In both games, the opponents were 56/0 in the powerplay, but in both games, we took wickets to ensure the opposition does not get away,” Kohli said after the match.

” We’ve got the rewards because we’ve been fearless and confident in the moments that the game can go either way,” said Kohli.

He said that the Red Army is “slowly but surely getting in groove” in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. The win now strengthens Bangalore’s chances of making the IPL 2021 playoffs.

Kohli said a couple of things clicked for his team on Wednesday night and middle-overs bowling was one of them.

“Couple of important things are clicking: middle-overs bowling is one. If you take wickets you can change the game. And batting also, we’ve got a few good opening starts. Devdutt and I have focused on giving the team a good start so that the middle-order with AB, Bharat, and Maxwell can make more. Boys have stepped up, so that’s been key for us.”

The RCB, who had a good first-half of IPL 2021, took time to get going in the UAE leg. “The break was tough as you saw initially. We were blown away in Game 1. That defeat gave us confidence though. In the second game, we were not quite there either, left 25-30 out there with the bat. But last two games we are going in the right direction. Slowly but surely we are getting in the groove,” Kohli added.

(With Inputs From IANS)