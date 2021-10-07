Abu Dhabi: Despite the narrow loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday, RCB captain Virat Kohli was all praise for Yuzvendra Chahal. Chahal, who has been Kohli’s go-to bowler often, came up with another good show against SRH as he conceded merely 27 runs in his four overs and got a wicket. Reckoning that he has worked hard on his bowling, Kohli said Chahal bowling well is a good sign for the team.Also Read - IPL 2021: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Reveals Plan Against AB de Villiers After SRH Beat RCB

"Chahal's bowling pretty well now. It looks like he has worked on his bowling with all the time off. He's back to bowling the way we know he can bowl. His bowling well is a good sign for the team, and we hope he can continue to do so. He has truly been magnificent with the ball," said Kohli after RCB's loss against SRH.

In the first half of IPL 2021 in India, the RCB leg-spinner picked up four wickets in seven innings at an average of 47.5, going at 8.3 per over. In the UAE leg, he has taken 11 wickets from six matches, at under six per over.

Meanwhile, RCB made a mess of their run chase as bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad dented their hopes of a top-two finish with a narrow four-run win in a last-over IPL thriller.

After putting on board a modest 141 for 7, SRH returned to limit RCB to 137 for six for only their third win in the cash-rich T20 league. Chasing the total, Devdutt Padikkal (41) and Glenn Maxwell (40) scored the bulk of the runs but RCB kept losing wickets and faltered in the end.

Defending 18 off last two overs, Jason Holder bowled a superb over, giving away just five runs for one wicket. AB de Villiers smashed a six in the fourth ball of the final over bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar but couldn’t take the team home as the South African could not pull off a six the team needed in the last ball.