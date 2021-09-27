Dubai: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are arguably two of the biggest cricketers in India currently and it was a special occasion for fans to see both the players go up against each other at the IPL stage on Sunday. What elated the fans and assured them that everything is good between the two was their bromance during the high-octane game.Also Read - Virat Kohli Does Not Have Confidence to Take on Rahul Chahar And Krunal Pandya, Reckons Sanjay Manjrekar

Despite both sides eyeing wins after a couple of losses in the UAE leg, it was expected that there would be fierce rivalry – but the two seemed to be smiling and enjoying the game. Also Read - Moeen Ali, England's Allrounder, Set to Retire From Test Cricket: Reports

These pictures have also relieved fans as there were reports that things are not good between the two and then to add fuel to fire, Kohli recently made the announcement that he would step down as India’s T20 and RCB captain. Also Read - After Yuzvendra Chahal's Heroics vs MI; Virender Sehwag Feels India's T20 WC Squad Could Still be Changed

Here are the pictures and the fan reactions:

Kya Moment Hai Yaar ROHIRAT Together In One Frame 😍@imVkohli & @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/IWVJU6xoMO — SHAKIL AHMED  (@Im_Being_Shakil) September 27, 2021

Some reports had also suggested that Kohli wanted Rohit to be dropped as the ODI vice-captain as he was 34. These pictures will surely bring an end to such news, at least for the time being. Meanwhile, RCB won the match and that helped them break their winless two-match streak.