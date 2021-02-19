Flamboyant Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell once again fetched big money in the IPL 2021 Auction. Royal Challengers Bangalore bought the Aussie player for a whopping Rs 14.25 crore after an intense bidding war against Chennai Super Kings. Also Read - Explained: Why Chinese Mobile Manufacturer Vivo Returned as IPL Title Sponsor?

RCB lacked a finisher in the last couple of seasons which put pressure on skipper Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers while with Maxwell's inclusion they will be expecting some 'Big Show' in their batting line-up.

Maxwell on Friday talked about joining RCB and he was awake on Thursday night to watch the auction.

“Good day, everyone! Glenn Maxwell here. Just wanna say I am super excited to be a part of the RCB team this year. It was a pretty incredible auction last night. I was up all night, watching it. Thanks for all the messages,” Maxwell said in the video shared by RCB on their Twitter account.

Here’s a special message for you 12th Man Army. 🗣 We can’t wait to see you don the red and gold, Maxi! 😍@Gmaxi_32 #PlayBold #ClassOf2021 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/e92chwQHYN — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 19, 2021



The 32-year-old was the third most expensive buy during IPL 2021 Auction as only Chris Morris and Kyle Jamieson fetched more money than him. Morris was sold to Rajasthan Royals for a record Rs 16.25 crore while RCB bought Jamieson for Rs 15 crore.

Maxwell also said he is looking forward to playing under captain Virat Kohli and with AB de Villiers.

“It has been great to see all support and all the excitement ahead of this IPL. Looking forward to playing under Virat Kohli, playing with AB de Villiers as well,” he added.

He also expressed his excitement to play alongside his Australian teammates Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, and old friend from Mumbai Indians’ playing days Yuzvendra Chahal.

“Couple of my friends Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, and my old friend Yuzvendra Chahal. Haven’t played together since days back in Mumbai. Looking forward to really now those guys and hitting this IPL full steam ahead and getting RCB to win their 1st title this year,” Maxwell further said.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squad: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe, Mohammad Siraj, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pawan Deshpande, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Azharudeen, Rajat Patidar, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, Daniel Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai, KS Bharat