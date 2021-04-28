Avesh Khan has gone from strength to strength in this IPL season. First, it started with CSK skipper MS Dhoni. First, he dismissed Dhoni for a duck and then got an autograph from him, after that something similar happened when DC played the defending champions. Avesh got his jersey signed by MI skipper Rohit Sharma. And now with the Virat Kohli signature, he seems to have done the full parikrama of Indian cricket. Also Read - IPL 2021, CSK vs SRH Prediction, Betting Tips, Head to Head, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Probable Playing XIs, Toss, Squads For Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Arun Jaitley Stadium

After the game on Tuesday, where Avesh got the better of Kohli – the DC pacer also got an autograph from the RCB and India skipper. These are memories he will cherish for life. The 24-year old pacer has been in good form this season, picking up big wickets of the opposition. He has certainly been a key contributor to his side's success.

RCB rode on an AB de Villiers special and a solid final over from Mohammad Siraj to inflict a one-run defeat on Delhi Capitals in the IPL on Tuesday. The ever-reliable de Villiers scored an unbeaten 42-ball 75 to power RCB to 171 for five before their bowlers, led by Harshal Patel – 2/37, Mohammed Siraj – 1/44 – Kyle Jamieson – 1/32, restricted Delhi to 170 for four. Needing 14 off the final over, Delhi fell agonizingly short as Rishabh Pant’s back-to-back fours off the remaining two balls did not prove to be enough.

With the win, RCB once again goes top of the points table with five wins in six games. They look good to make the playoffs.