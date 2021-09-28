Sharjah: Delhi Capitals’ chances of making the playoffs hit a roadblock as they lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders by three wickets on Tuesday in Sharjah. Following the loss, ex-India opener Virender Sehwag gave a breakdown of the tactical mistakes made by Pant during the game. Sehwag reckons Nitish Rana taking on Lalit Yadav was the turning point of the match. The ex-Delhi cricketer felt Pant should have opted for pace instead of spin against the KKR middle-order batter.Also Read - LIVE MI vs PBKS IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, IPL Live Match Latest Updates: Shami Removes De Kock; Punjab Kings Hurt Mumbai Indians in 136 Chase

"I think the game turned into Kolkata's favor when (Nitish) Rana hit two sixes off Lalit Yadav. Rishabh Pant has played with Rana since the start of his career and he knows that the latter relishes batting against left-arm spin. The game turned on its head after that," Sehwag said on Crickbuzz LIVE.

"If he had bowled (Anrich) Nortje in place of Lalit, and had he dismissed Rana, the required rate would have increased even more. Of course, Rabada also got hit for runs but the momentum actually changed with Lalit's over," he added.

Sehwag also pointed out that it was a mistake to bowl spinners in the powerplay as none of them got the ball to spin.

“Where Rishabh erred as skipper was he bowled his spinners in the powerplay. None of the spinners got the ball to turn,” he concluded.

The loss would be a nice wake-up call for DC, who remain second in the table with 16 points even as KKR consolidated their fourth spot with 10 points. Capitals take on heavyweights MI in their next match. Given MI’s current form, DC would start favourites.