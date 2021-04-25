Former India opener Virender Sehwag pointed out some flaws in Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson’s captaincy abilities. Sehwag feels Samson’s body language is not reflecting good signs as his teammates don’t appear too happy with him being the skipper. Rajasthan Royals bounced back in the tournament with an emphatic 6-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday. Samson played a crucial role in the team’s victory, however, in the previous matches, the wicketkeeper looked clueless when his bowlers went for plenty. Also Read - LIVE CSK vs RCB IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Today's Match Scorecard: Du Plessis, Gaikwad Lead Chennai's Solid Start vs Bangalore After Dhoni Wins Toss

Rajasthan are currently placed sixth on the points table with only two wins in five matches.

Sehwag feels a sudden decision to appoint Samson the captain of the team is proving to be difficult for him to adapt.

“Looking at his body language, his teammates don’t appear too happy with him being the captain. But this is a fact that if a player remains in his own and suddenly, he is made the captain, it takes him time to talk to players, mix with them. So that I feel is proving to be difficult for Sanju Samson,” Sehwag said about the Rajasthan Royals captain in a video on Cricbuzz.

Samson was named captain ahead of the season after the team decided to part ways with Australia’s premier batter Steve Smith.

Sehwag compared Samson’s captaincy with another young wicketkeeper skipper Rishabh Pant as the veteran batsman feels that the DC skipper gives confidence to his bowlers by keeping hands on their shoulders.

“When a bowler gets taken for runs, it is important to see how the captain responds. I have noticed this with Rishabh Pant that he goes and keeps his hands on the bowler’s shoulders and goes ‘It doesn’t matter. You’ll get hit for 40-50. But bowl according to your field’,” added Sehwag.

The former Delhi batsman said that it’s important for any captain to show confidence in his bowlers.

“This helps the bowler retain his confidence in captain. Irrespective of what the result it, the captain should continue showing confidence of a bowler who is being taken for runs or even a batsman who isn’t scoring runs,” he added.