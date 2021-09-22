Dubai: Mayank Agarwal scored 67 off 43 balls against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday in Dubai but failed to take his side over the line in a 186-run chase. PBKS were cruising as openers KL Rahul and Mayank got a century-run stand. But, then one felt PBKS, who had their grip over the match till the 19th over, squandered it in the final six balls. After the match, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag reckoned Mayank, who was set, should have finished the game.Also Read - IPL 2021 DC vs SRH: Probable Playing 11s, Pitch Conditions, Dubai Weather, Match Telecast Info

Sehwag feels if one player has to be singled out after the loss, it has to be Mayank. the Najafgarh-born cited the example of Ruturaj Gaikwad who batted for the entire 20 overs against defending champions Mumbai Indians.

"Singling out the player for defeat would be a bit difficult for this match. I would say that luck didn't favor them but still if we have to pick someone, it should be Mayank Agarwal. If you are in form and scoring runs then you should finish the game and not leave it on anyone else… I always talk about Ruturaj (Gaikwad), he scored 89 not out, played 20 overs, even played the last ball and hit a six which probably won the game for CSK," he told on Cricbuzz.

Sehwag also added that the openers should take more responsibility as the batsman coming in would take time to get used to the track. He also feels had Chris Gayle played, the result could have been different.

“Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul should do the same because that is the responsibility of the top-3. The new batsman doesn’t know much about the pitch or how to play on it but you are there for 40-50 balls. The team shouldn’t lose like this. If it was for Chris Gayle, I guarantee that if he had scored 50-60, he wouldn’t have let PBKS lose. He would have won the game for them,” he added.