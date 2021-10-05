Dubai: MS Dhoni was nowhere close to his best against Delhi Capitals with the bat on Monday in Dubai. In the CSK skipper’s 27-ball stay, he could not hit a single boundary and looked to be struggling to score at all times. He could muster merely 18 runs from 27 balls before being dismissed by Avesh Khan.Also Read - IPL 2021: Brian Lara Predicts Rohit Sharma-Led Mumbai Indians Will Beat Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah

Ex-India cricketer Virender Sehwag – who has played a lot under Dhoni's leadership – confessed that he wanted to go off to sleep while the CSK captain was in the middle with Ambati Rayudu.

"Thala Dhoni and Rayudu did try but runs were being scored so slowly that I thought (Sehwag shared Paresh Raval's meme) 'Mast Thodi Der So Jata Hun' (I should sleep for some time)," Sehwag said on episode 15 of his Facebook Watch show Virugiri dot com.

Sehwag also pointed out that CSK suffered because their openers did not get going. “Chennai batted first and Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis could not recreate their magic this time and were dismissed after scoring 13 and 10 respectively,” he added.

The ex-India opener also went on to share an interesting stat of the CSK captain.”Thala would hit the ball outside the stadium again it seemed but scored 18 runs in 27 balls. After that, Avesh Khan took Dhoni’s wicket and sent him back. And for the first time in 12 years in the league, Thala played more than 25 balls and did not hit a single boundary or six,” he added further.

After the three-wicket loss to the Capitals, Dhoni said that the pitch was slow and scoring runs was not easy.