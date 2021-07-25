New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Washington Sundar is likely to be ruled out of the second phase of Indian Premier League 2021. Sundar suffered a chronic finger injury while playing for County Select XI in the three-day warm-up match against the Indians at Durham.Also Read - Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Test Future to be Decided After Upcoming T20 World Cup: Report

Mohammed Siraj had bowled a short-pitched ball to the left-hander and thus he was ruled out of the Test series against England. Sundar will now return back to India and it was earlier reported that he will be ruled out for six weeks. However, it is expected that the injury might make him stay off the field for a lot longer than that.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India wants Sundar to not play in the IPL so that he doesn't aggravate his injury as the Indian board wants him to be fit as a fiddle for the T20 World Cup. Sundar is well known to bowl economically in the IPL, especially in the powerplay overs and if doesn't play for Royal Challengers Bangalore, it will be a huge blow for the Virat Kohli-led team.

Royal Challengers Bangalore had won five out of the seven matches they had played in the first phase of the IPL and were placed at the third position in the points table before the tournament was postponed.

Meanwhile, Washington Sundar had made a brilliant Test debut as he scored a fine knock of 67 runs in the historic Gabba Test match in the first innings. Sundar had added 123 runs with Shardul Thakur and had got India back in the contest. Furthermore, the off-spinner had scalped four wickets in the match.

The second phase of IPL 2021 will resume in the UAE from September 19 and it will be interesting to note if Sundar is going to recover fully for the same.