Dubai: It was a night that will be remembered for ages as Chennai Super Kings went onto lift their 4th Indian Premier League title in what it is their 9th IPL final in 14 seasons. MS Dhoni has been with the team since the inception of the cash-rich league as he marshalled his troops to a 27 run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.Also Read - IPL 2021 Final: Dwayne Bravo Sets New Record With 16th T20 Title, Takes a Dig at Kieron Pollard After Chennai Super Kings Win 4th IPL Trophy

MS Dhoni at the post-match presentation said that they had match-winners in every game and the task was to take the responsibility. Also Read - CSK Captain MS Dhoni Sheds Light on His IPL Future, Plays it in Hands of BCCI

“Coming to CSK we shuffled a few players, we used them in different ways. Important was to take the responsibility. I felt we had match-winners game after game. People who were in form they ensured they were scoring throughout the tournament and others were chipping in,” the CSK Captain said. Also Read - IPL 2021: MS Dhoni Heaps Praise on Kolkata Knight Riders' Comeback in UAE Leg, Says KKR Deserve to Win This Year's Tournament

Dhoni acknowledged the fact that they are the most consistent team in the tournament going by records but despite their good run they have also lost in finals. CSK have lost a total of 5 finals in 2008, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2019.

“Every final is special. Yes, we are the most consistent team looking at the stats but we have also lost finals.”

The 2007 T20I and 2011 ODI World Cup captain, asserted that in the coming years, CSK will be hopefully known for not letting the opposition in, something they are constantly working upon and it is also difficult to deliver as a team, if there is too much of talking in the dressing room.

“Not letting the opposition in is something we consciously wanted to improve. I hope CSK in the coming years will be known for that. We don’t really talk a lot. It’s more one on one. Our practice sessions are more like a meeting session also. The moment you talk in a team room there is a bit of pressure.

Captain cool thanked the fans for the endearing support in Dubai and hope to see the fans in Chennai, next year.

“I would love to thank the fans. We are in Dubai now. Even we played in South Africa, we always got good amount of support. Thanks to all of them. It feels like Chepauk, Chennai. Hopefully we’ll come back to play for them next year,” Dhoni told.