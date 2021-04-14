Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan has admitted his team made a few mistakes and they will need to sort it out in the upcoming matches. KKR’s middle order succumbed under pressure in the fag end of their run-chase against defending champions at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Tuesday. Also Read - IPL 2021: Virat Kohli Floated Idea of me Joining RCB During India's Tour of Australia - Glenn Maxwell

Eoin Morgan-led team required only 31 runs for the win off the final five overs with experienced batsmen like Shakib Al Hasan, Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik to follow. However, KKR lost three wickets in their last quarter of the batting innings and could only muster 20 runs, thus losing the game by 10 runs.

KKR was in a shoo-in position and it must have been disappointing for the team as their middle-order couldn't add the finishing touches when there was no pressure of the required run-rate.

Eoin Morgan said in the post-match presentation, “Yes, disappointing (to lose). Played some really good cricket for most parts of the game, we looked comfortable in the chase, but they are a strong team, came back well and sad that it didn’t work out for us. Made a few mistakes, will need to sort it out. A perfect game needs to be bold, it came to cost us in the last 10 overs of the game (not being bold enough to finish off the chase). We needed to bat around and complete the chase – not quite sure what happened”.

KKR had the game in their grasp but their batsmen let the team down as they played some reckless shots. Shakib Al Hasan and a well-settled Nitish Rana were dismissed while going for the big shots when the situation demanded a sedate approach.

Subsequently, Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell couldn’t hit the ground running on a difficult Cheapuk pitch as the timing was not their friend on Tuesday night.

Morgan added, “We put ourselves in a good position to win today, but then not to win, that’s something we need to take care of”.

KKR will aim to rectify their mistakes in the coming matches and they will need to pull up their socks. The two-time champions will next lock horns against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the same venue of MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on 18th April.