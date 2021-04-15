Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner blamed his team’s batsmen after they lost their second game of the season against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai by six runs on Wednesday. The Orange Army were bossing the game at 96-1 but crumbled like a pack of cards after the dismissal of their captain, David Warner. Also Read - IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals - Match Preview, Predicted Playing XI, Head to Head, Squad, Injury Update

35 runs were needed off the final four overs and it should have been an easy chase for SRH but the turning point of the game came in the 17th over, which was bowled by RCB's left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed. Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey and Abdul Samad all perished in that over while trying to play against the turn.

Warner feels the bowlers did a terrific job in restricting RCB to 149 runs but their batsmen let the team down.

David Warner said in the post-match presentation, Our bowlers were fantastic to restrict them. Maxwell batted well and set the platform. We needed two set batsmen at the end, but we failed to do that. We needed to build a partnership and play proper cricket shots. We played cross-batted shots, and that’s not the way to play here. This hurts. We know how to approach the upcoming games. We have another three games here and I think the wickets are going to get better. We need minimum damage in the first six overs and play simple cricket. The team batting second (at Chepauk) should have won all four games. This is exactly what happened last night”

SRH will be disappointed with their batting performance as they were in a winning position when Warner and Manish Pandey were going strong. However, RCB made a resounding comeback into the contest as they scalped eight wickets in the last seven overs.

The Orange Army will aim to bounce back stronger in the coming matches. Sunrisers Hyderabad will seek their maiden of the season when they will next face reigning champions, Mumbai Indians on 17th April.