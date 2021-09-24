After losing the match to Kolkata Knight Riders here on Thursday, Mumbai Indians’ captain Rohit Sharma said the pitch was a good one to bat and his team failed to capitalise on the start they got.Also Read - IPL 2021 Today Match Report, MI vs KKR: Rahul Tripathi, Venkatesh Iyer's Fifties Ensure Easy Win For Kolkata Knight Riders Against Mumbai Indians, Enter Top Four

"We started really well but didn't get enough in the back end. Was a good pitch to bat on. Failed to capitalise on the start. We didn't bowl pretty well to start with. We spoke about being on the stumps and let the batters take chances – however that didn't happen," Rohit said after the match.

Earlier, after being put into bat first, Mumbai were 75/1 at the end of the first ten overs. But Kolkata made a comeback to restrict Mumbai to 155/6 in 20 overs. Kolkata then reached the target with 29 balls to spare.

“Things like that can happen. The basics of cricket is that you make small partnerships. That stopped us from taking on the bowlers. We’ve fought well in the past really well, hopefully all of us can pull together. Points table is always there in the back of the mind. Important to know where you stand. I am OK,” Rohit added.

Venkatesh Iyer (53) impressed yet again while Rahul Tripathi made an unbeaten 74 to lead Kolkata to a comprehensive seven-wicket win. With this win, Kolkata are now fourth in the points table, leapfrogging Mumbai.