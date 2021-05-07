With the surge in the Covid-19 cases and multiple players from different franchises testing positive for the virus, the BCCI had no other choice but to suspend the tournament temporarily. According to BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, the Indian Board is looking at an estimated loss of close to 2500 crore in the event the tournament gets cancelled. Also Read - IPL 2021: Mohammed Siraj Bowled The Most Brilliant Spell - Saba Karim

Here at India.com we explore the options BCCI has to conduct the remaining matches of the IPL 2021:

With 31 matches still to be played in the league and a tight international schedule, the primary options left with BCCI to conduct the rest of the matches of the IPL will be just before or after the T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in October.

When:

The T20 World Cup starts in the middle of October. BCCI can use the small window just before the World Cup to wrap up the league. With most teams trying to get as much match practice just before the World Cup, most players would be available and willing to play the tournament.

Where: 1st Option

Depending on the Covid-19 situation in India, the league can be played either in the country itself or in UAE or England. UAE remains the front-runner to conduct it since it had already completed the tournament in the previous year in similar circumstances. However, England can also be an option, given that most Indian players will be there for the series against England.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has also offered to host the tournament and cannot be ignored as a venue to have the tournament.

When: 2nd Option

The next available window for BCCI to complete the remainder of the IPL would be right after the World Cup which concludes in the first week of November.

Where:

UAE will again start as favourites to conduct the tournament but with the T1o league scheduled to start in the middle of November, Abu Dhabi will not be able to hold any of the matches. India can also be an option BCCI can explore if the situation improves in the country and the cases (Covid-19) comes down considerably. Also with the Ashes scheduled to take place round about this time of the year, it would be difficult for the players of Australia and England to be available for the tournament.