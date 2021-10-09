Abu Dhabi: When will Hardik Pandya start bowling has been a question that has come to every Indian fan’s mind with the T20 World Cup coming up in a few days’ time. Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma spoke about that during the post-match presentation on Friday and hinted that he won’t be back bowling soon. That is not something Indian fans would have wanted to hear.Also Read - IPL 2021: Virat Kohli's Animated Celebration After KS Bharat Hits Last-Ball Six to Help RCB Beat DC Goes Viral | WATCH VIDEO

"In terms of his bowling, he [Hardik] hasn't bowled yet. So, the physios, the trainers, the medical team is working on his bowling. As of now, all I know is, he hasn't bowled a single ball yet. But we wanted to take one game at a time and see where he stands," Rohit said at the post-match press conference.

Amid all this, Rohit also assured fans that he is getting better every day.

“He didn’t bowl today as well, but he’s getting better day by day. So, in the next week or so, he might be able to bowl – only the doctors or the physios will be able to give an update on that,” he added.

In 11 outings, Hardik has amassed 127 runs at a paltry average of 14.11 and a strike rate of 113.39 with a top score of 40 not out.

“As far as Hardik’s batting is concerned, yes he will be a little disappointed. But he’s a quality player, there’s no doubt about that, and he has come back from tough situations before as well. Personally, for him, he will not be happy with his batting,” Rohit concluded.

Meanwhile, defending champions MI have crashed out of the playoffs race despite their emphatic 42-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.