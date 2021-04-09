Mumbai: Branded a Test specialist, Cheteshwar Pujara was given a lifeline to prove his credentials in white-ball cricket when bought by Chennai Super Kings at the IPL 2021 auction earlier this year in February. It’s been six years since Pujara last had an IPL team before CSK got him for his base price of Rs 50 lakh. Also Read - IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming MI vs RCB: Where And How to Watch Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Stream Live Match Online And Telecast on TV Match Preview

The 33-year-old Pujara has played 64 T20s and scored 1356 runs at s strike-rate of 109.35 including a century and seven half-centuries. He has represented the likes of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab in the past having played 30 matches in IPL and scoring 390 runs including a solitary fifty.

While his record may not inspire much hope, Pujara will be eager to change the perception should he be given a chance during the season. A video of him charging down the track and playing big shot during a CSK practice session recently went viral on social media and shows the work he's ready to put in to make his mark in the shortest format.

Australia bowling legend Brett Lee reckons that while there’s no question over Pujara’s ability and determination, scoring quick runs under pressure is a different ball game. “You can look at two different aspects. Firstly, he is a terrific cricketer – there is no doubt about his ability, no doubt about his technique or his determination to bat time. But when you look at the other side of things, you’ve also got to think that this isn’t Test cricket, this is T20s. It’s over in 90 minutes, 20 overs,” Lee said on SportsAdda’ T20 Crazy.

“You’ve got to score runs as quickly as possible. Can he do that under pressure? Maybe he can. What we’ve seen recently in the Australian series is that he loves to bat time so look it’s an interesting call. I’m a big fan of Pujara, I think he has a lot to offer. But let’s see if he can make it in this format,” Lee added.