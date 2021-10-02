New Delhi: Sanjay Manjrekar once again fired shots against CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja labelling him as someone, who can only perform against medium pacers. Last time around, the former India International and now commentator called Jadeja a ‘bits and pieces’ player during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He was later on trolled on social media for his remarks. In Chennai’s match against KKR, the left-handed batsman scored 22 off just 8 deliveries which helped the MS Dhoni-led side earn a hard fought 2-wicket victory over the 2 time champions.Also Read - LIVE MI vs DC Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today's Match Latest Updates: Tiwary Departs as Mumbai Indians Continue to Struggle Against Delhi Capitals

Ravindra Jadeja is in good form in the ongoing 2021 IPL season, scoring at an average of 59.66 after 11 matches and also picked up 8 wickets in the process as CSK sit at the top of the table with 18 points and also the only team who has qualified for the Play-Offs so far.

Despite his performances Sanjay Manjrekar, is not really impressed with Jadeja's batting.