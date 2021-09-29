Sharjah: The Kolkata Knight Riders came up on top on Tuesday as they beat Delhi Capitals by three wickets in Sharjah to take two crucial points. What was even more impressive was that the KKR side won the match without their star all-rounder Andre Russell. The power-hitter could not be picked as he was injured and the management did not want to risk him. But given his stature in the T20s, KKR would dearly hope he is back for the next game against PBKS.Also Read - IPL 2021 RR vs RCB Head to Head, Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Weather Forecast: Pitch Report, Predicted Playing 11s, Squads For Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match 43 at Dubai International Stadium

After the win over the Capitals, Dinesh Karthik shared an update on Russell's injury, saying that support staffs are yet to ascertain the magnitude of the injury. Addressing a virtual PC, Karthik said: "I am not exactly aware of the magnitude of Andre Russell's injury because it is still a work in progress. He has undergone scans as far as I know."

Russell picked up a hamstring injury in KKR's previous match during the 17th over of the Chennai Super Kings' innings while saving a boundary at the deep. He immediately limped off the ground.

“Delighted. It’s been a tough 48 hours, playing two day games in three days, and we’ve come off today with a few war wounds and injuries,” said Morgan after KKR’s win.

The Knights have won three out of four in the UAE leg and it’s been a splendid turnaround. They now look right there in contention for a playoff berth.

Kolkata Knight Riders now have 10 points from 11 outings. They next play the Punjab Kings on Friday in Dubai.