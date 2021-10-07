Dubai: MS Dhoni has not been at his prime during the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. CSK has already qualified for the playoffs, but Dhoni’s performance has been far from what is expected and that is a concerning factor for the side ahead of the business end. Former West Indian bowler Ian Bishop reckoned it was better to give allrounder Ravindra Jadeja opportunities with the bat.Also Read - IPL 2021: Gautam Gambhir Defends Virat Kohli, Reckons Unfair to Expect RCB Captain to Play With Glenn Maxwell-Like Temperament

"Yeah, Dhoni doesn't seem to be firing so there are other guys, certainly Ravindra Jadeja, that I would like to see get more batting opportunities. I think we've seen that over the course of this season, Dhoni doesn't seem like he'll recapture his form," said Bishop on ESPNCricinfo.

During the same show, ex-India opener Gautam Gambhir said that Dhoni needs to bat to be a threat. "He needs to bat to be a threat. He doesn't bat enough balls in the game, so he needs to bat first," said Gambhir.

Bishop’s comments came a couple of days after Dhoni recorded his slowest innings (minimum 25 balls faced) in IPL history.

Dhoni has had a woeful IPL, amassing 84 runs in 13 games at a paltry average of 14.

After the three-wicket loss vs DC, Dhoni reckoned CSK were 15 runs short and also revealed that the pitch was slow and not easy to score runs.

“We were looking to get closer to 150. After we lost a few wickets, around the 15-16th over mark the platform was nice. We failed to accelerate. I thought it was a tough pitch. Anything close to 150 would’ve been a good score. It’s a two-paced wicket. It’s not like it slowed down drastically. Can’t just play your shots. That’s what the Delhi batters also faced,” Dhoni said at the post-match presentation.