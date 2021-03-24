With a few days to go for the start of the fourteenth season of the cash-rich Indian Premier League, two big Indian cricketers have picked up injuries and that has left the franchises sweating. To make the scenario worse for the franchises – both the cricketers are captains of their sides. Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians and Shreyas Iyer of Delhi Capitals picked up injuries during the first ODI between India and England in Pune on Tuesday. Also Read - Ravi Shastri Joins Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma For Lunch to Celebrate India's Thumping Win Over England in 1st ODI

India opener Rohit called the physio twice during his 28-run stay on Tuesday after being hit by a Mark Wood bouncer on his right elbow. He did not take any further part in the match. According to BCCI sources, India's ODI vice-captain is under-observation and will be taken for scans if required.

Rohit has had his share of struggles with injuries. He did not play all five matches during the T20I series as well. On Wednesday, it is likely that BCCI will issue an update after the scan reports are out. While he could miss out the remainder of the ODI series, it would be interesting to see if he does feature for MI from the start of the season or not.

On the other hand, Iyer – who is the captain of Delhi Capitals – picked up the injury while fielding. At covers, he dived full-length to save a boundary and in the process injured his shoulder.

“Shreyas Iyer subluxated his left shoulder in the 8th over while fielding. He has been taken for further scans and won’t take any further part in the game. Rohit Sharma was hit on the right elbow while batting and felt some pain later. He won’t take the field,” BCCI said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Interestingly, last year, Rohit and Shreyas led their teams in the summit clash of the IPL in UAE.