Dubai: CSK lost the match but the premier pacer of the side Deepak Chahar won hearts on Thursday. The fast bowler of CSK proposed to his girlfriend after the match which Chennai lost against Punjab by six wickets. Chahar stunned one and all with his moment where he went down on his knees and then asked her for marriage. She said yes, and then they hugged.

Now, Deepak's sis Malti has reacted to the moment on her Instagram story. Her post read: "That moment and my brother is taken."

CSK, however, ended up on the losing side after KL Rahul came up with a brilliant knock. Chahar didn't have a great match, conceding 48 off his 4 overs with a wicket to his name.

After being sent in to bat, CSK kept losing wickets at regular intervals with only Faf du Plessis playing a lone hand of 76 off 55 balls that helped Chennai reach a respectable total in their allotted 20 overs. For Punjab, Mohammed Shami was in his elements as at one point, he only conceded 6 off the first 3 overs.

Arshdeep Singh and Chris Jordon were the pick of the bowlers for Punjab, picking up four wickets in between them that helped Rahul to control things on the field and eventually restrict them to a total of 134 for 6.