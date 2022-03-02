New Delhi: After a meeting between the BCCI and Maharashtra government, it has been decided that 25 per cent crowd will be allowed till first phase of the IPL. As per reports “A decision to increase the crowd capacity for the second phase will be taken later, depending on the Covid situation,” a source told TOI.Also Read - IPL 2022: Teams To Commence Training From March 14-15, Five Venues For Practice Identified Including Cricket Club Of India

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday conducted a meeting with BCCI and Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) in South Mumbai for a smooth conduct of the IPL, which is now a 10-team affair.

Ministers of the state government — Aaditya Thackeray and Eknath Shinde — along with MCA chief Vijay Patil and apex council members Ajinkya Naik and Abhay Hadap, treasurer Jagdish Achrekar, were present at the meeting.

Post the meeting, in a series of tweets, Aaditya Thackeray said, "To ensure the smooth flow of the @IPL, Minister @mieknathshinde ji and I conducted a joint meeting of IPL, @BCCI with officers of Police and Municipal Corporations of Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai."

He also said that the state’s deputy Chief Minister would soon conduct a similar meeting for Pune, the other venue for IPL.

“For Pune, the meeting will be held soon, proposed to be chaired by DCM sir to ensure that the tournament is successfully carried out in all our city venues,” said Aaditya, who is the son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

“IPL coming to Maharashtra ensures that the games aren’t played overseas. This is a huge boost for the country, as well as Maharashtra in terms of economy, morale and for the passion of cricket fans.”

It is also understood that all the participants will have to undergo RT-PCR test 48 hours prior to their arrival in Mumbai. It is also learnt that the players will have to undergo 3-5 days of quarantine before entering their respective bubbles. In isolation, the participants will undergo in-room RT PCR testing three times, first on day one, second on day three and the final one on day five.

In case of a three-day quarantine, the participants will get tested every day and if all the three results are negative, they will be permitted to exit quarantine and commence team activities.

It is also understood that all the participants/personnel associated with the conduct of IPL (bubble/non bubble) will undergo RT PCR testing every three-five days during the entire length of the tournament.

Inputs from PTI