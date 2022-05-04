Mumbai: Gujarat Titans, led by Hardik Pandya, have been unstoppable in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. Unfortunately, they lost by eight wickets against Punjab Kings on Tuesday at the DY Patil stadium. Following the loss, ex-India opener Aakash Chopra has pointed a major flaw in the Titans unit. Chopra reckons the Titans are a little light in the batting department and will surely get tested more than once in a while.Also Read - RCB vs CSK, IPL 2022: Brad Hogg on MS Dhoni's Successor as Captain

"Gujarat, they have obvious flaws. You know that their batting is a little light. You will get tested once in a while. More than once in a while it's getting tested now. It's just that they found new heroes, eight games and eight different man of the matches. That's okay, but if you bat first and score only 140, you are not going to win a game. Nine times out of 10 you are not going to win a game. Once in a while you will, but tonight was not that night. GT were due for a bad game. It came in this way," Chopra told ESPNCricinfo.

Despite the loss, Gujarat are firmly on top of the 10-team table with 16 points from 10 games (eight wins and two losses). Gujarat have already secured themselves a playoffs berth. Following the loss, Hardik defended his decision of batting first in the game. He reckoned it is the right time to prepare the team for any given situation.

Brief scores: Gujarat Titans 143/8 in 20 overs (Sai Sudharsan 64 not out, Wriddhiman Saha 21; Kagiso Rabada 4/33) lost to Punjab Kings 145-2 in 16 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 62 not out, Bhanuka Rajapaksalbw 40; Lockie Ferguson 1/29) by 8 wickets.