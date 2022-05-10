Mumbai: Currently the leading run-getter for Kolkata Knight Riders, Shreyas Iyer has had a decent season thus far. However, the short ball has troubled the KKR skipper throughout the campaign. Ex-India opener Aakash Chopra also spotted the flaw in Iyer’s batting. Hailing Iyer as a ‘big’ name, Chopra said it is no more a secret for the opposition.Also Read - LSG vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 57 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match MCA Stadium at 07:30 PM IST May 10 Tuesday

“Shreyas Iyer is a big name. He is a player of international stature, who has a Test hundred on debut. But he is just not able to play the bouncer. It’s literally as if bowlers know they can get him out by bowling the bouncer. Not the right thing. He will need to score runs while dealing with the short balls,” Chopra remarked in a video posted on his YouTube channel. Also Read - IPL 2022: Venkatesh Iyer Claims His Intent is Always Positive And Aggressive After 24-Ball 43 vs MI

Meanwhile, Kolkata beat Mumbai by 52 runs to keep their playoffs hope alive. The chances of them making it are slim, but there still is an outside chance. “The win was comprehensive, and when I spoke to the players, they were pumped up to win the game today. I’m not satisfied (totally) but want to maintain this,” Iyer said at the post-match presentation after the win. Also Read - IPL 2022: Akash Ambani's Reaction After Rohit Sharma's Controversial Dismissal During MI vs KKR Goes Viral | WATCH VIDEO

In 99 IPL matches, Iyer has amassed 2711 runs at a strike rate of 124.6 and an average of 31.6.

Jasprit Bumrah was the man of the match for his career-best five for 10 in four overs.

Brief Scores: Kolkata Knight Riders: 165/9 in 20 overs (Venkatesh Iyer 43, Nitish Rana 43; Jasprit Bumrah 5/10). Mumbai Indians: 113 all out in 17.3 overs (Ishan Kishan 51; Pat Cummins 3/22).