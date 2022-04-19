Mumbai: The cash-rich Indian Premier League can be stressing for players as the stakes are high and players are expected to deal with it. Sledging and verbal duels are not uncommon in this league. During the game between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Brabourne stadium on Monday, Royals pacer Prasidh Krishna gave Aaron Finch a mouthful after dismissing him. Finch had already hit Krishna for a couple of boundaries in that over and the bowler was guilty of bowling four wides.Also Read - Rashid Khan: An Inimitable Bowler With An Unconquerable Mind

Finch, who scored 58 off 28 balls, was looking in ominous touch and was looking to take KKR over the line and hence the outburst from Krishna as he realised that was a big moment in the match. Finch and KKR captain Shreyas Iyer had stitched a 106-run stand and the Royals were desperate for a wicket. Also Read - IPL 2022: Not Dale Steyn; Umran Malik Names Jasprit Bumrah as His Bowling Idol

Here is the video of the verbal duel: Also Read - IPL 2022: Lasith Malinga Explains What Makes Yuzvendra Chahal Tick After Heroics During RR vs KKR