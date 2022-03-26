New Delhi: MS Dhoni came up with a shocking announcement, just two days before the start of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League that veteran 40-year old wicket-keeper batsman will no longer act as the captain of the Chennai Super Kings. Former RCB man, AB de Villiers who has played many matches against him in the IPL and in the international circuit is not really surprised by the move made by the CSK man. Instead the South African is ‘happy’ for him and ‘excited’ to see him as an individual in the upcoming IPL season.Also Read - Gujarat Titans Team Analysis, Strength and Weakness, All You Need To Know About Hardik Pandya-led Side

“I am not surprised by MS’s move. I am actually quite happy for him,” De Villiers told to VUSport Scouts. Also Read - IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Team Analysis, Statistics, Full Squad- All You Need to Know About Kane Williamson-Led Side

The ex RCB man said Dhoni made the right decision at the right time. Also Read - IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians (MI) Team Analysis, Statistics, Full Squad- All You Need to Know About Rohit Sharma-Led Side

“Having carried that burden for so long, people might think that it is easy to be captain, but it really wears you down. You have sleepless nights sometimes, especially when you don’t have good seasons. But I think he stepped away at exactly the right time, having won the last IPL.” he said.

“The season before the last would have hurt him a lot. To come back and win the trophy and then say ‘I’ll still play but someone else takes over and I’ll be there to support’, it’s the perfect move,” the former South African international said.

“I am excited to watch MS just enjoy himself, to hit those big sixes again. Not to think too much about strategies and having to monitor guys. He can just go out there and hit sixes and entertain the entire world with what he does best, and that is to play cricket and win games”, he added.