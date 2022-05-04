Pune: Virat Kohli has not been anywhere close to his best in recent times. While that has been concerning for his fans and his side, his closest friend AB de Villiers has given the ex-RCB captain some sound advise ahead of their game against CSK. The ex-South African cricketer has asked Kohli to keep his mind clear and bring in some fresh energy.Also Read - IPL 2022: Not Ravindra Jadeja or Axar Patel; Ajay Jadeja Picks Harpreet Brar as Best Left-Arm Spinner in India

"You need a clear mind and fresh energy whenever you play and then you can find a way out of a hole," de Villiers told AFP.

The South African cricketer also said that a batter is always one or two innings away from bad form. "As a batsman you are only one or two bad knocks away from bad form," he said.

In IPL 2022, Kohli has amassed 186 runs from 10 innings at an average of 20.67. This also includes consecutive golden ducks.

Meanwhile, while RCB is coming in to the match after losing three games in a row, CSK under the leadership of MS Dhoni won their previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) recently. Both RCB and CSK have already faced each other in IPL 2022. To note, the defending champions had beaten RCB by a convincing margin.

RCB vs CSK Possible Playing 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana.