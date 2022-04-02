Mumbai: Chasing a paltry 138 to win on Friday, Kolkata Knight Riders found themselves in a spot at 61 for four. And that brought to the middle Andre Russell, who took over from there against Punjab Kings. While Russell’s bat did the talking in the middle, there was a special someone who was praying for the side from the stands. KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan’s son Abram was spotted in the stands with his fingers crossed.Also Read - IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer Hails Andre Russell's 31-Ball 70* After Kolkata Beat Punjab

The image of that surfaced on the social space and since then has gone viral. Abram’s prayers have surely been answered as KKR won the match comfortably by six wickets in the end. Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After KKR vs PBKS, Match 8: Kolkata Knight Riders On Top; Andre Russell Gets Orange Cap, Umesh Yadav Gets Purple Cap

Abram’s fingers-crossed picture is being loved by fans and here is how they are reacting: Also Read - IPL 2022: Umesh Yadav, Andre Russell Propel KKR To Comfortable 6-Wicket Victory Over PBKS

Papa ki team hai, full prayer karna padega🤣 #AbramKhan pic.twitter.com/LXEA5Vw17D — VK || SRKTIAN (@SRK_SRT) April 1, 2022

My heart can’t handle the cuteness of this little sweetheart 😭❤️@iamsrk love you both so much 💗#AbRamKhan #KKRvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/1rGWz7wt2y — Samina ✨ (@SRKsSamina_) April 1, 2022

Earlier, Umesh Yadav and Andre Russell starred in an 6-wicket victory over Punjab Kings. Umesh (4/23), coming into the season with just two games over two IPL seasons and going unsold initially at the auction, produced career-best T20 figures to help KKR dismiss Punjab for a below par 137 in 18.2 overs.