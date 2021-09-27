Dubai: Following his dismal run of form with the bat in the ongoing UAE leg, Australia’s premier batsman David Warner has been dropped for the game against Rajasthan Royals on Monday. With Virat Kohli set to step down as RCB skipper after the IPL, fans want the franchise to go for Warner at the auction and get him onboard. In the past, Warner has led SRH to the IPL title in 2016 and hence he is no stranger to the IPL stage or captaincy.Also Read - IPL 2021: RCB Love Virat Kohli's Aggressive Approach, Says Dale Steyn
Warner, who has looked a totally different batsman in IPL 2021, scoring at an average of 24.38 – with his lowest in the tournament since 2009 – and a strike rate of 107.73 – his lowest ever. The problem is the expectations are huge from the Aussie stalwart and he is just not living up to his potential.