Mumbai: India allrounder Hardik Pandya who is set to lead new IPL franchise Ahmedabad hailed his role model Mahendra Singh Dhoni. In a recent interview, Hardik went on to reveal how Dhoni guided him along the way in his own style. The new captain recalled times when he was young to the side and did not know what to do.

"I have learned a lot from everyone, especially Mahi Bhai. When I went there, I was a raw material, and he gave me a lot of freedom. He wanted me to make my own mistakes and learn from them. He wanted me to learn on my own so that I could survive harder. He never shows that he's there, but he's always there for you behind the scenes. On the field, he wanted me to be rough, he wanted to learn things," Hardik said on Backstage With Boria.