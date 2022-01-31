Mumbai: Cricketers are no strangers to experimenting with their looks from time to time! After a lean patch over the last two seasons due to injuries, the sun seems to be shining for Hardik Pandya. The India allrounder was recently appointed as the captain of the yet-to-be-named Ahmedabad franchise. As he gets ready for a fresh start, Hardik – who has been rather experimental with his looks – is flaunting a new hairdo. Hardik shared his recent picture in his Instagram story.Also Read - Managing Virat Kohli to Ending ICC Title Drought; Rohit Sharma's Challenges as India Captain in ODIs, T20Is

Not just Hardik, the CVC Capital-owned Ahmedabad franchise also lapped up Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill at the retention. With the auction set to take place on February 12-13, Ahmedabad would look to strike the right balance when they pick the squad.

In a recent interview, Hardik went on to reveal how Dhoni guided him along the way in his own style. The new captain recalled times when he was young to the side and did not know what to do.

“I have learned a lot from everyone, especially Mahi Bhai. When I went there, I was a raw material, and he gave me a lot of freedom. He wanted me to make my own mistakes and learn from them. He wanted me to learn on my own so that I could survive harder. He never shows that he’s there, but he’s always there for you behind the scenes. On the field, he wanted me to be rough, he wanted to learn things,” Hardik said on Backstage With Boria.