Mumbai: Kolkata Knight Riders opening Ajinkya Rahane has been ruled out of the remaining IPL matches due to a third grade hamstring injury. As per a report in Cricbuzz.com, Rahane is set to miss the standalone test match to be held in July at Birmingham against England. According to the report, Rahane will soon report to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and require rehab which may need more than four weeks.Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After MI vs SRH, Match 65: Gujarat Titans (GT) Maintain Top Spot; Jos Buttler With Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal Retains Purple Cap

The former vice-captain of India is said to have suffered the injury during KKR’s 54-run win vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Saturday. Rahane is all set to leave the KKR bubble on Monday evening. The 33-year old did not have a great IPL as he just scored 133 runs in 7 matches. Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2022 Highlights MI vs SRH, Recent Match Report

More to follow…. Also Read - KKR vs LSG Dream 11 Prediction Today, TATA IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, Playing 11s Fantasy Picks